Beamer gets two victory baths in Charlotte

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer took part in a traditional celebratory bath and a not-so-traditional one after the Gamecocks' 38-21 win over UNC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer was doused with Gatorade in the waning moments of the the fourth quarter of the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

The Gamecocks defeated North Carolina 38-21 to end the season 7-6.

But well after the trophy presentation, Beamer made his way to a special area of the stadium where he sat in a chair while Duke's Mayo Bowl officials took a very large jar of Duke's mayonnaise and deposited the substance onto Beamer for his second celebratory bath. The four-and-a-half gallons of mayonnaise definitely left a mark but it also generated a $10,000 check which will be presented to a charity of Beamer's choice.

But it wasn't a perfect celebration as Beamer said the jug made contact with his cranium which he certainly felt but given the circumstances, it was an easy price to pay.

While Shane broke down the aftermath of the Mayo Bath, his son Hunter, crashed the Zoom news conference to deliver his opinion of seeing his dad doused with the condiment.

"It was awesome", the younger Beamer said.

One national sportswriter was not impressed with the Mayo Bath.

Writing on Twitter earlier in the day, Dennis Dodd from CBS Sports opined that "a condiment being poured on an adult male passes for programming.”

The normally affable Beamer responded with a written hammer which in part questioned "What's it like being so miserable all the time?"

What’s it like being so miserable all the time ? For a sport you “cover” @dennisdoddcbs …Praying for you



I still remember back in July at SEC Media Days when you said the CEILING for our team was 2 wins …Keep bringing that expert “analysis”



Happy New Year #FindSomeJoy https://t.co/2C0hJ54oSE — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) December 30, 2021