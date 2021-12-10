Gamecock defensive back lands on the Walter Camp All-America team

Jaylan Foster's incredible journey from Byrnes High School to Gardner-Webb to South Carolina continues with an award from the oldest CFB All-America team.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are many paths to earning an All-America award and Jaylan Foster's journey to that point is one of the most unique stories ever written.

Foster has been named to the Walter Camp Second-Team All-America team.

This is the 132nd edition of the Walter Camp All-America team, the nation's oldest college football All-America team, and presented by 777 Partners.

He is tied for the NCAA lead with five interceptions, the most for a Gamecock since 2004. Foster also leads the team with 90 tackles, ranking 12th in the SEC with 7.5 tackles per game.

A former walk-on, Foster has also ben named First Team All-SEC by the Associated Press and the league's 14 head coaches.

After graduating from Byrnes High School, Foster signed with Gardner-Webb and was the 2016 Big South Freshman of the Year. He transferred to South Carolina and sat out the 2017 season before receiving some playing time in 2018 and 2019. As a redshirt senior in 2020, Foster was put on scholarship in the preseason.