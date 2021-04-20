Luke Doty takes charge

The only quarterback on the roster with SEC experience is gearing up for his first Spring Game.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A year ago, Luke Doty graduated early from Myrtle Beach High School so he could enroll at South Carolina in January.

Five practices into his spring practice and his learning curve was stopped cold when COVID-19 shut down everything related to college athletics.

More than a year later, Doty is about to wrap up his first full spring which will be capped off with Saturday's Spring Game. Doty started the final two games of the 2020 campaign and while it was expected that he would take another step, Luke has done that on and off the field.

“I definitely thnk I’ve learned how to become a better leader. I feel I’ve done a really good job of stepping into that role of being the main leader on offense and one of the main leaders on the team," Doty said.

"I’ve had a lot of guys come alongside me and really help me in doing that. That’s been pretty cool. For me personally, to know that I've got a bunch of guys around me that are on the same mission. It's been an honor for me to be out there with them and leading them in the right direction and just leading by example."

As far as playing his position, Doty is drawing on his experience in those two games where he ran the show.