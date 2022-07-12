South Carolina lands Notre Dame transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another baseball player is coming to Columbia via the NCAA transfer portal.
Former Notre Dame pitcher Roman Kimball announced his intention to play for Mark Kingston and the Gamecocks.
As a freshman this past season, Kimball recorded a 4-0 mark with a 5.76 ERA in 17 appearances, one of which was in Omaha as the Irish advanced to the College World Series.
Kimball is no stranger to the Midlands as he played his senior season at the P27 Academy in Lexington. He is the ninth player from the transfer portal who is coming to play at Founders Park.