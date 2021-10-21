Zeb Noland's career takes another turn

The former graduate assistant will be in the starting lineup Saturday when the Gamecocks play at Texas A&M.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Back in 2018, Zeb Noland came off the bench for Iowa State and was 4-10 passing for 43 yards in a 13-3 loss to Iowa State.

One week later, Noland got the start against Oklahoma and was 25-of-36 passing for 362 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Kyler Murray had a little more firepower and the fifth-ranked Sooners, with assistant coach Shane Beamer on the sidelines, would win 37-27.

It's a similar scenario this week as Noland, who led the Gamecocks to that game-winning drive last week against Vanderbilt, will be in the lineup Saturday when Carolina plays at number 17 Texas A&M.

Before he went on the field for that pivotal driver against the Commodores, Zeb and former quarterback Connor Shaw had a brief conversation on the sidelines. Noland told the all-time winningest quarterback that he was more than ready to make something happen with the clocking ticking down to the final minute.

“It’s what I’ve done my whole career, and it’s the blunt truth. I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

“Kind of like when we played Iowa and turned around and played OU at home. Kind of like the same situation. Just know and do your job. That’s what it comes down to.”