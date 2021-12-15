Legendary Eau Claire basketball coach George Glymph dies

George Glymph led the Shamrocks to five state championships.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Legendary Columbia area basketball coach George Glymph has died, sources have confirmed to News19.

During a career that lasted over 30 decades, Glymph coached high school basketball at Eau Claire High School and served 10 years in the NBA as a player development executive and assistant coach.

Glymph is best known for his time with the Eau Claire's Shamrocks, where he led coached team from 1974 to 1996. During that time, he led them to five state championships and was runner up once.

Glymph coached numerous star athletes, among them NBA players Bud Johnson and Jermaine O'Neal. O'Neal made headlines in the late 1990s when he jumped straight from high school to the pros.

Glymph also coached track and field at the school. He was a member of the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame and the Richland One Hall of Fame.

He'd later work in the professional ranks himself, serving as an executive with the Portland Trailblazers, Indiana Pacers, and New York Knicks.