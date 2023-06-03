GG Jackson named to SEC All-Freshman team

The former Ridge view standout leads the Gamecocks with an average of 15 points per game.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Standout freshman Gregory “GG” Jackson II was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team the league office announced on Monday after releasing its annual awards as voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches. Jackson becomes the 13th player in program history to be named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

It’s the second straight year the Gamecocks have put someone on the all-freshman squad (Devin Carter last year), marking the first time that’s happened since 2013 (Michael Carrera) and 2014 (Sindarius Thornwell).

Jackson, who should still be in high school but reclassified over the summer signing with the Gamecocks in late July, became the highest rated recruit in program history (recruit rankings started in early 2000s). He joined former Carolina standout PJ Dozier (2015-17) as the only five-star signees in program history.

The Columbia, S.C., native has lived up to the hype, leading the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game (9th in the SEC and second amongst freshman in the league behind only Alabama’s Brandon Miller). He’s scored 20 or more points 10 times this season, the most 20-point games by a freshman in program history since Carolina joined the SEC in 1991-92. Jackson had a career-high 30 points against then No. 16/17 Auburn on Jan. 21, becoming the first Gamecock freshman since Bruce Ellington (31 points on Dec. 22, 2010 at Furman) to score 30 or more points in a game.

He’s scored in double-figures a team-high 24 times. Jackson has led Carolina in scoring 16 times, rebounding 14 times and blocks 14 times. He leads the team with three double-doubles this season and his 6.0 rebounds per game are second on the team behind only Josh Gray (6.3), who has been the best rebounding in SEC play via KenPom.