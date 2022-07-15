City Golf Tournament tees off at the Spur at Northwoods

The Midlands Chevy Dealers City Golf Tournament feautures the best professionals and amateurs from Columbia and the surrounding areas.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cole Krantz started off his opening round of the Midlands Chevy Dealers City Golf Tournament with a long birdie putt on the par 4 1st at the Spur at Northwoods. Krantz fired an 8-under 64 and he leads the amateur division by six shots after 18 holes.

Defending amateur champion Bronson Myers is currently in second place after an opening 2-under par 70.

In the professional division, 11-time winner Burke Cromer leads at 5-under par The assistant pro at the Spur at Northwoods is looking for his third consecutive city title. Rohan Allwood, just hired as the head pro at Chester Country Club, is three back after an opening 70.