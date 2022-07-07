South Carolina welcomes the PGA Tour in October

The CJ Cup will tee off at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, giving that Lowcounty venue a second consecutive year of hosting a PGA Tour event.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last year, South Carolina had its most active role in terms of showcasing marquee golf tournaments.

The PGA Championship was held at Kiawah Island in May and that was sandwiched around the annual RBC Heritage in April and the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in June, a replacement for the RBC Canadian Open which had been cancelled last year due to COVID.

The Congaree Golf Club, which made its national debut with the Palmetto Championship, is hosting another PGA Tour event this year.

The CJ Cup, an elite tournament which has been held in South Korea and Las Vegas, will be held from October 17-23 at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland.

On Wednesday, Governor Henry McMaster welcomed state officials to the State House for a news conference to preview the event.

Duane Parrish, the Director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, says the state is more than capable of holding its own in terms of holding multiple PGA Tour events which is the norm for more populous states like Florida, Texas and California.

The CJ Cup in South Carolina will feature a 78-man field comprised of five players designated by the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA), as well as the top 3 available players of Korean nationality from the Official World Golf Ranking. The rest of the field will be comprised of leading players from the 2021-2022 FedExCup points list and sponsor exemptions.