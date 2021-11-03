Dustin Johnson officially commits to the Hilton Head swing

Midlands product who is the top-ranked golfer in the world will compete in next month's RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The world's top-ranked golfer and reigning Masters champion Dustin Johnson will have a busy April.

The Dutch Fork and Coastal Carolina product has committed to play in the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing next month at the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.

Johnson is part of TEAM RBC along with Webb Simpson, Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker. These RBC ambassadors will be teeing it up in the Palmetto State's lone PGA Tour event.

Back in November, Johnson earned his second major championship at the 2020 Masters, where he won by five strokes and became the first player with a 72-hole score lower than 270. He won the FedExCup for the first time in 2020 and is currently ranked 1st in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Johnson will attempt to become the second South Carolinian to win the RBC Heritage after fellow Dutch Fork graduate Wesley Bryan accomplished that feat in 2017.