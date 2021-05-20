Dustin Johnson gets another shot at the Ocean Course

The world's top-ranked golfer will have plenty of support from family and friends who will make the trip to Kiawah Island.

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Dustin Johnson will tee off on Palmetto State soil this week at the 103rd PGA Championship which takes place at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

This is the second time the Lowcountry has been the site of the PGA Championship having been the site of the 2012 edition which was played in August. But in 2019, the PGA Championship was moved to May as part of the overhauled schedule which created a strong March to August stretch of golf which begins with The Players Championship in March leading into the Masters in April, the PGA Championship in May, the U.S. Open in June, the Open Championship in July and finally, the Tour Championship wrapping up the season in August.

For Johnson, he will try to reach the 3/4 stage of the career grand slam by winning the PGA Championship in his native South Carolina.

"It's definitely on the top of the list of things that I haven't accomplished and something I really would like to," Johnson said.

"And yeah, it would be great obviously to do it here in my home state.