PGA Tour adds another tournament stop in South Carolina

The four-year agreement will establish a new Classic spot on starting in the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina was awarded another stop on the Professional Golfers' Association of America's (PGA) Tour Wednesday morning with the announcement of the establishment of the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

PGA Tour has signed a four-year agreement with Visit Myrtle Beach to debut the Myrtle Beach Classic during the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season.

The Myrtle Beach Classic will be a full-field additional event, played the same week as a Designated event, and will feature a purse of $3.9 million with 300 FedExCup points awarded to the champion.

The 2024 PGA Tour season begins in January. The dates for the Myrtle Beach Classic will be announced later, along with the full 2024 FedExCup schedule. The Myrtle Beach Classic joins the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Gold Links -- which debuted in 1969 -- as a stop for professional golf in South Carolina.

“We are thrilled to announce the debut of the Myrtle Beach Classic, an exciting new playing opportunity for our members in one of our country’s most recognized and visited destinations,” said PGA TOUR President Tyler Dennis. “With its incredible passion for golf, the Myrtle Beach community is a natural fit to bring this tournament to life. We look forward to partnering with Visit Myrtle Beach for a first-class tournament at a championship venue in Dunes Golf and Beach Club.”

A Robert Trent Jones-designed course, The Dunes was incorporated in 1948 and has hosted past professional events, including the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on PGA TOUR Champions from 1994 to 1999 and the PGA TOUR Q-School Finals in October 1973.