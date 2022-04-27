Staley officially hired as the new head basketball coach at Ridge View

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Joshua Staley is officially the new head basketball coach at Ridge View High School after his hiring was formally approved by the Richland School District Two school board Tuesday night.
Staley has spent the last eight seasons at A.C. Flora High School where he led the Falcons to three appearances to the state finals, winning the 2016 state championship.
Before coming to A.C. Flora, Staley was in charge of the girls program at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, leading the Bruinettes to three trips to the state finals.
Staley replaces Yerrick Stoneman who is the new head coach at Oak Hill Academy. Stoneman led the Blazers to four state championships, including its first 5A state championship which they won last month in Aiken.