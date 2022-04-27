Staley officially hired as the new head basketball coach at Ridge View

After eight seasons in charge of the A.C. Flora program, Joshua Staley is stepping up to Class 5A.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Joshua Staley is officially the new head basketball coach at Ridge View High School after his hiring was formally approved by the Richland School District Two school board Tuesday night.

Staley has spent the last eight seasons at A.C. Flora High School where he led the Falcons to three appearances to the state finals, winning the 2016 state championship.

Before coming to A.C. Flora, Staley was in charge of the girls program at Orangeburg-Wilkinson, leading the Bruinettes to three trips to the state finals.