Drakeford leaving North Central for the Lowcountry

North Central head football coach Tyrone Drakeford is leaving his alma mater to become the athletics director for Dorchester District 2.

KERSHAW, S.C. — With high school football practice kicking off next week, Tyrone Drakeford was all set to begin his sixth season at the helm of his alma mater.

But instead, he will be getting ready for a new job.

Drakeford is leaving his alma mater to become the athletics director for Dorchester District 2. Assistant coach Ryan McDonnell has been named the Knights' interim head coach.

After starring at North Central as a player, Drakeford went on to a stellar career at cornerback for Virginia Tech. He was drafted in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the 49ers, The following season, he was a champion as the Niners won Super Bowl XXIX.

Drakeford played eight seasons in the NFL with stops at New Orleans and Washington sandwiched between stints with San Francisco.