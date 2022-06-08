Dutch Fork set to open 2022 season in "Charlotte Kickoff Night"

The Silver Foxes will open the 2022 season in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Knotts and the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes will kickoff the 2022 season in the 704.

The reigning six-time lower state champs will take on Hough High School in the Charlotte kickoff night on Thursday, August 18th.

The clash between two of the best programs in the Carolinas will also mark a return to the Queen City for Knotts, who won eight State Titles while coaching in Charlotte prior to his arrival to Dutch Fork.

The game will take place at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:00 PM.