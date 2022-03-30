Batesburg-Leesville has a new head football coach

The Panthers are bringing in a Conway assistant to lead the program.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — After Gene Cathcart abruptly resigned after just a few weeks on the job as Batesburg-Leesville's head football coach due to "personal matters', the school moved quickly for a replacelent.

During a special called meeting on Tuesday, the Lexington County School District Three Board of Trustees voted to approve Greg Lawson as the new head coach of the B-L program.

Lawson comes to Batesburg-Leesville High School from Conway High School where he served as assistant football coach and a business education teacher.

Before that, he worked at Hemingway High School as the head football coach and athletic director for three years. During his time in Hemingway, he had a 26-11 overall record. In 2016, Lawson led Hemingway to the runner-up spot at the Lower State Championship and in 2017, the team earned the region title and Lawson was named Region Coach of the Year.

Lawson has also had success on the court as he was named Class A State Basketball Coach of the Year after Hemingway High School won the state title under his direction.