DeVonte Holloman leaving South Pointe, expected to join Beamer's staff

DeVonte Holloman is stepping down as the head coach at South Pointe High School. He is expected to be named to the support staff of the South Carolina program.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — DeVonte Holloman has a deep connection to South Pointe High School and the University of South Carolina.

Holloman is a former standout linebacker at South Pointe High School and was part of that three-headed contingent that signed with South Carolina. Stephon Gilmore and Jadeveon Clowney also came from that same high school.

He had outstanding career with the Gamecocks where he was a safety and a Spur linebacker, playing in two 11-win campaigns. In 2013, Holloman was a sixth-round draft pick by the Cowboys. A neck injury ended his NFL career after seven games, but then he made the move to coaching by returning to South Carolina as a graduate assistant.

Holloman is expected to return to his alma mater and join Shane Beamer's staff in an off-the-field role. Beamer was Holloman's position coach for Holloman's first two seasons in Columbia.

Holloman has been the head coach at South Pointe for the last three seasons. In December,. he led the Stallions to the Class 4A state championship. Before taking over the South Pointe program, Holloman was at Beaufort for four seasons, the last season in 2018 as head coach.