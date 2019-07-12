Noah Bell played like a Mr. Football finalist.

The senior quarterback threw for five touchdowns and ran for another as Saluda won its first state championships since 1963 with a 39-14 win over Barnwell in the 2A state finals at Benedict's Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Bell finished 25-of-29 passing for 372 yards with 98 yards rushing.

Four of his touchdowns went to receiver Dallan Wright including a 68-yard connection and an eight-yard TD, all in the first quarter.

The Tigers were up 26-7 at halftime and after Barnwell scored to make it 26-14, Bell hit Zaye Bryant in stride on a crossing pattern that ended up an 80-yard touchdown to make it 33-14. A Bell-to-Wright 31-yard TD pass which might go down as the catch of the year accounted for the final score.