JoJo English will take over the basketball program at Lower Richland

A graduate of Lower Richland, English helped the Diamond Hornets win a pair of state titles. Now he will look to achieve similar success as he will roam courtside.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lower Richland basketball has a new boys head coach and he is someone who has an intimate knowledge of the program.

JoJo English, who played at Lower Richland and won a pair of state titles with that program, will look to have similiar success and the man in charge of the Diamond Hornet huddle.

He replaces Caleb Gaither who resigned to take the head coaching position at Northwestern.

After graduating from Lower Richland, English had a stellar career at South Carolina which led to a decade of professional basketball. He was undrafted but had a stop in Chicago with the Bulls during the Jordan-Pippen era. He also was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves before playing overseas.

This will be JoJo's third head coaching assignment after stops at Sumter and RNE. He won a state title at Sumter before taking a job on the college level as an assistant at Catawba. After a couple of years at that level, he returned to the high school ranks by taking over the RNE program where he had been the last three seasons.