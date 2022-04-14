Midlands coaches will be a part of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl

Robin Bacon from Spring Valley and Chapin's Justin Gentry will serve as head coaches for the December contest in Myrtle Beach.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The coaching staffs for the Touchstone Energy Bowl have been released and some familiar names are on the list.

Spring Valley head football coach Robin Bacon will lead the North team with Chapin head football coach Justin Gentry serving in the same capacity for the South team.

Both Bacon and Gentry have prior experience in South Carolina All-Star games.

Bacon was a North-South assistant in 2008 and a Shrine Bowl assistant in 2017. Gentry served as a North-South assistant in 2011 and a Shrine Bowl assistant three years later.

Working as South team assistants are Crestwood head coach Roosevelt Nelson, Lee Central head coach Justin Danner and East Clarendon head coach Scott Cook. Bamberg-Ehhardt assistant Gene Williams and Manning assistant Marco Thompson are fill out the South team staff.