River Bluff head tennis coach Brian Lim has moved senior Claire Floyd around during her time in the Gator program. Claire has played anywhere from number one singles to number three singles.

Claire played at number one on River Bluff's 2017 state championship team. On the 2019 state championship team, Claire was #3 singles.

But with no ego involved, it's all about doing what is asked of Claire who was just named All-State and she's also a North-South All-Star.

Claire is currently maintaining a 4.87 grade point average. She doesn't know where she will attend college but she does plan on majoring in biology with the goal of being an emergency room technician.