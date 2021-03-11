Spring Valley quarterback is a News19 Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dequandre "DQ" Smith has had a stellar season leading the Spring Valley offense. The senior quarterback has found the end zone through the air and on the ground.

His talents caught the attention of a number of schools but he wants to play quarterback at the next level and three schools who are giving him that opportunity are the finalists for his services. Georgia Southern, Temple and Virginia Tech are the schools DQ will choose where to attend college.