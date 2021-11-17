Camden's Dorian Ferguson is a News19 Player of the Week

A team captain, Dorian Ferguson is a shining example of what it means to be a true student-athlete.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden's defense is a big reason why the Bulldogs are playing in the Class AAA Lower State semi-finals.

In the back of that unit is where Dorian Ferguson patrols his area as a safety for the Bulldogs.

The senior is a team captain who is sporting a grade point average above a 4.0. Head coach Brian Rimpf says Dorian's high IQ is taken to the football field where he is able to get a read on how opposing offenses are attempting to disguise their plan of attack.