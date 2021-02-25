x
Player Of The Week

Taylor Spires is a News19 Player of the Week

Richard Winn Academy senior will play collegiately at Newberry College.

Richard Winn Academy is still in contention for the girls SCISA 1A state championship and Taylor Spires will play a key role in the Eagles' efforts.

The senior has paced RWA with per game averages of 17 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Her resume already includes numeours All-Region and All-State selections and she caught the eye of Newberry College where she will play next season.

In the classroom, Taylor is performing there too with a 4.67 grade point average. The Student Body Vice-President, she will major in early childhood education.