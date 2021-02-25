Taylor Spires is a News19 Player of the Week

Richard Winn Academy is still in contention for the girls SCISA 1A state championship and Taylor Spires will play a key role in the Eagles' efforts.
The senior has paced RWA with per game averages of 17 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Her resume already includes numeours All-Region and All-State selections and she caught the eye of Newberry College where she will play next season.
In the classroom, Taylor is performing there too with a 4.67 grade point average. The Student Body Vice-President, she will major in early childhood education.