Player Of The Week

Brookland-Cayce senior is a News19 Player of the Week

In the sport of archery, Brookland-Cayce senior Dylan Roberts takes the traits he learns with the bow and arrow and applies it to his studies and work in the theater

CAYCE, S.C. — The Brookland-Cayce archery team has been in existence for just three years and Dylan Roberts has been there from the start.

The senior is a big reason by the team will be competing in the U.S. Eastern National coming up next week in Louisville. Kentucky.

Roberts keeps a busy schedule with archery and his work in theather. But he keeps his grades up to the tune of a 4.25 grade point average.

After graduating from high school, Dylan says he will likely attend Midlands Tech and major in computer science.