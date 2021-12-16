Dutch Fork receiver is one of Dabo's Dandy Dozen

Antonio Williams was one of 12 players to sign national letters of intent with the Tigers on National Signing Day.

IRMO, S.C. — Back in 2008, Dabo Swinney signed a "Dandy Dozen" which included quarterback Tajh Boyd and Sumter's Roderick McDowell. That was his first recruiting class after being named permanent head coach.

This week, another group of 12 has signed with Clemson, athough Swinney will be able to make additions to the class when the February signing period rolls around.

One of the 12 players who signed early is Dutch Fork receiver Antonio Williams. The reigning Mr. Richland Football County Player of the Year, Williams is ranked as a top five prospect in South Carolina and will come to Clemson with three 5A state championships and during his entire high school career, he lost just one game.