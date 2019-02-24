GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Sumter Gamecocks and Spring Valley Vikings matched up in the 5A girls Upper State Finals in Greenville on Saturday night and the Vikings were on a mission.

Senior forward Destiny Coleman may have it the biggest shot of the game at the end of the first quarter. He deep buzzer beater from beyond the arc extended the Vikings' lead to 10 points and they never looked back. She led Spring Valley with 17 points as four other players reached double digits.

Sumter head Jeff Schafer tried to make some adjustments for his team and they did cut into their deficit behind the play of Kiari Cain.

But Sumter may have been green with envy as Taylor Lewis finds Lauryn Taylor inside for two. Taylor had 13 on the night.

The Vikings defeat Sumter for the third time this season as they win it 58-42.

After the game Spring Valley head coach Megan Assey stressed that to her team that it was going to be difficult to defeat a team three times in a season.

But what's more difficult is repeating as 5A state champions but she feels her team is prepared to achieve their last goal of the season.

"I really tested them this season because I set a really hard schedule. I didn't set a cupcake schedule," Assey said. "In fact we were talking on the way up here as a staff and two teams that be at us this year are competing both for a state championship next weekend as well. So we set the bar high because we wanted to be back competing for a championship."

Spring Valley will face Goose Creek this coming Friday night in Colonial Life Arena for a scheduled 7 pm tip-off with the 5A state title on the line.

Goose Creek defeated Lexington to punch their ticket to the state final.