The first offer for Jackson Muschamp to play at the next level has arrived.

Wofford College has offered the rising senior at Hammond.

The son of USC head football coach Will Muschamp led Hammond to an unbeaten season at its second consecutive SCISA 3A state championship.

As a sophomore, Muschamp was a starter in the secondary Hammond, but was a reserve quarterback. With 2017 starter Corbett Glick having graduated, Muschamp moved into a starting role and threw for 3,062 yards with 34 touchdowns and six interceptions.