The Pelion native and former assistant at Georgia State is taking his coaching talents to Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Less than two months after being named the Offensive Coordinator at Georgia State, Pelion native Josh Stepp is taking his coaching expertise to Louisville.

The University announced Wednesday Stepp will be the team's new Tight Ends Coach and Recruiting Coordinator, a position he held with the Panthers for the last four seasons.

A former head coach at Dreher and Lexington High School, Stepp was on the Georgia State staff for five seasons.

In four seasons at Lexington, Stepp posted a 36-17 record from 2013-16. The Wildcats posted winning records and reached at least the second round of the playoffs in each of his four seasons.



In high school, Stepp was a star quarterback at Pelion High School before having a record-setting career at Newberry College. He left as the program's career leader in passing yards, touchdowns and completions. He recently was inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame.