Joyner lands on AFCA Good Works team

South Carolina's versatile athlete Dakereon Joyner is being recognized for what he does off the field.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina redshirt senior Dakereon Joyner is one of 114 student-athletes nominated for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced on Wednesday.

The nominees have earned their place on this list with a high standard of community service, academics along with making an impact on and off the field.

Joyner was an outstanding quarterback at Fort Dorchester High School and the state's Mr. Football winner. He came to Carolina as a quarterback before moving to receiver which is where he spent most of his time until last December. Joyner was a surprise start at quarterback in the Duke's Mayo Bowl where he completed all nine of his passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. That performance earned him the MVP of the bowl games.