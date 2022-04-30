Kingsley "JJ" Enagbare is headed to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — University of South Carolina senior edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 36th pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 179th player taken overall.



Enagbare measured in at 6-4 and 271 pounds on South Carolina's Pro Day in March. He has a wingspan of 84 ¼ inches and broad jumped nine feet, 10 inches.



The Gamecocks have now produced a selection in 20 of the last 21 NFL Drafts. "JJ" becomes the 67th Gamecock to be selected since 2000 and the 209th Gamecock drafted overall.