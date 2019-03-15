It appears everything is lining up for Gamecock freshman guard A.J. Lawson to play against Auburn today in the SEC Tournament.

USC head coach Frank Martin said he doesn't know how many minutes Lawson will play. He does know that if Lawson hits the court, it will be off the bench.

Lawson injured his ankle against Alabama and has missed the last three games.

Earlier in the week, Lawson was named to the SEC's All-Freshman team. He's averaging nearly 14 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3 assists per game this season.