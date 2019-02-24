Lexington's record-setting season came to a painful end Saturday night in Florence in the 5A Lower State championship.

The Wildcats who had set a program record with 29 consecutive wins saw its perfect season end Saturday with a 47-42 loss to Berkeley.

That marked the final game for Bailey Harris who on Thursday announced he would be stepping down as the head boys basketball coach at Lexington after 32 seasons.

The Lexington girls also saw their season end as the Wildcats lost to Goose Creek 43-28.