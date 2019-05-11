There is a clear disconnect between those who cover SEC basketball and those who coach when it comes to deciding on preseason recognition.

After not getting named to the media's preseason All-SEC teams, A.J. Lawson received a higher compliment when the league coaches named him to their Preseason All-SEC First Team.

Lawson was named to the coaches' All-SEC freshman team last March after he led the Gamecocks in scoring (13.4 ppg) and assists per game (2.9).

The Gamecocks open the season Wednesday night at home against North Alabama.