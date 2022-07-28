South Carolina running back is up for the Wuerffel Trophy

Billed as college football's premier community service award, the Wuerffel Trophy honors athletes who make an impact off the field and set a outstanding example.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd has been nominated by the school for the Wuerffel Trophy which is college football's premier award for community service.

Named after former Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, the award is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.

Lloyd sat out the 2020 season with a torn ACL but bounced back to play in all 12 regular season games in 2021. He had 64 carrries for 228 yards and one touchdown. Off the field, he was a member of the 2021 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll and does his part to give back to the community.

Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy are made by the respective universities’ Sports Information Departments and will close on October 14. An up-to-date list of nominees can be found at www.wuerffeltrophy.org beginning on August 1. Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 1, and finalists will be announced on November 22.