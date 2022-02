Bulldogs hosted Howard Monday night.

On Monday night, the South Carolina State Bulldogs defeated the Howard Bison 58-55.

Sumter High School alum Omar Crosky led the way with 16 points for the Bulldogs. In addition, Jemel Davis and Deaquan Williams also got in double figures, with Davis scoring 13 and Williams chipping in with 10.

The win gets S.C. State back to .500 at 11-11.

The Dogs will be back in action next Monday night at home against North Carolina Central.