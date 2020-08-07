Jimmie Johnson cleared to return to the track

Cup driver Jimmie Johnson will be behind the wheel of his #48 Chevy for this weekend's race at Kentucky.

Jimmie Johnson's absence from competition lasted just one race.

After missing Sunday's Brickyard 400 due to testing positive for COVID-19, Johnson has been medically cleared to return to competition.He

According to a release from Hendrick Motorsports, Johnson, who never experienced any symptoms, was tested on Monday and Tuesday and he tested negative both times. The seven-time Cup champion was cleared Tuesday evening by a physician.

“My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we’ve received over the last several days,” Johnson said in a statement. “I especially want to thank Justin Allgaier for stepping in for me at Indy and being a true pro. I’m excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend.”