GG Jackson is drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies

The Midlands product was taken in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The NBA Draft rolled on past midnight into Friday morning and GG Jackson was still waiting on a phone call from an NBA employer.

But just a few minutes into Friday, GG received the phone call he coveted and it came from the land of Blues and Bar B Q.

The Memphis Grizzlies selected GG with the 45th overall selection.

The moment GG Jackson got that call from the Memphis Grizzlies.



Love the raw emotion and genuine love from his Friends and Family! @WLTX | #Gamecocks | @_ggjackson | @RidgeViewHoops pic.twitter.com/iL8NxI4aOU — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) June 23, 2023

The Ridge View product has taken quite the eventful path to his life-changing moment.

Jackson was rated as the consensus top player in the country for the class of 2023. The 6-9 Jackson capped off his junior season at Ridge View leading the Blazers to the 5A state championship in March of 2022.

WATCH - Here's how GG Jackson (@_ggjackson ) reacted when he learned he was headed to the Memphis Grizzlies!



You absolutely love to see it!@WLTX | #Gamecocks | @RidgeViewHoops | #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/dnldu87ma0 — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) June 23, 2023

After committing to North Carolina in late April, Jackson would decommit from that program on July 14 before committing to South Carolina less than two weeks later. Jackson became the highest ranked incoming freshman in program history and joined former Gamecock standout PJ Dozier (currently with the Sacramento Kings) as the only five-star signees all-time at South Carolina

In his one season in the South Carolina program, Jackson earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team after averaging 15.4 points (9th in SEC) and 5.9 rebounds per game (13th in SEC). His scoring average was the fifth-most in the nation by a freshman.

With his pro career taking off one year earlier, Jackson now becomes the 40th player in program history to be selected in the NBA Draft.