COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson baseball improves 6-0 with a 1-0 win over Stony Brook in 10 innings. This was the second game of a three-game series with Stony Brook. The Tigers have now won the first two games.

Elijah Henderson hit a walkoff single with one out in the 10th inning to score Mac Starbuck. Starbuck grounded a one-out single up the middle in the 10th inning and Kier Meredith followed with a walk. Henderson then lined a single to right-center to score Starbuck from second base. Henderson was 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and a hit-by-pitch in the game - he reached base in all five plate appearances.

Davis Sharpe had a great game on the mound. He allowed just five hits, no runs and no walks while striking out six batters.

The final game of the series is Sunday, February 23rd. First pitch is set for 12pm.