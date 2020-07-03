COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was senior night for Clemson as they hosted Georgia Tech for their final regular season game of the year. Columbia native Tevin Mack was honored in the festivities. Mack is a graduate senior who transferred from Alabama. Mack is averaging 12 points and 5 rebounds for the Tigers this season.

However, Clemson couldn't send him out on top, as the home team fell to Georgia Tech 65-62. The Tigers were down by double-digits going into the half, but fought all the way back to take the lead in the second half. The yellow jackets, however, did the same. Tevin Mack led his team with 19 points, but missed a game-tying three-pointer with just seconds left in the game, and Clemson lost by just three points.

Up next for the Tigers is the ACC Tournament beginning on March 10th in Greensboro, N.C.