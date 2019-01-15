COLUMBIA, S.C. — He broke Deshaun Watson's freshman records at Clemson and now Trevor Lawrence wins the Archie Griffin Award just like Watson did in 2015.

The Touchdown Club of Columbus announced that Lawrence is this year's winner of the 2018 Archie Griffin Award which goes to college football's most valuable player at the end of bowl season. He was also recognized as the Freshman of the Year by the same organization.

In the college football playoff Lawrence threw six touchdowns, no interceptions and averaged 337 passing yards in two games. He was the Offensive MVP in the National Championship in a 44-16 win against No.1 Alabama and earned Offensive Outstanding Player of the Game honors following Clemson's Cotton Bowl victory over Notre Dame.

Lawrence concludes his stellar freshman season with 3,280 yards passing, 30 touchdowns, completed 65 percent of his passes and only threw four interceptions.