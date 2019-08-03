COLUMBIA, S.C. — When the NCAA men's basketball tournament takes place, parking will be at a premium in and around the Colonial Life Arena.

So the city of Columbia is offering some options to make getting around a little easier.

There will be three satellite park and ride centers set up where people can go, and then take the shuttle to the Colonial Life Arena, which is where the games will be played on March 22 and March 24.

GAMECOCK PARK: 76 National Guard Road (near Gamecock football stadium)

KLINE LOT: 405 Gervais Street (at the corner of Huger and Gervais Streets)

ACROSS FROM STATE FAIRGROUNDS: 1308 Rosewood Drive (shuttle from Gamecock Park will pick you up at Andrews Road, across from the State Fairgrounds’ Gate 6)

Or, catch a gameday shuttle outside of downtown area hotels to get closer to the arena. Peek at the map below for more detailed shuttle stops.

SHUTTLE TIMES:

March 21: 9 AM - 11 PM

March 22: 9 AM - 1 AM

March 24: Two hours before the first game begins - Two hours after the final game ends

PARKING DOWNTOWN

Plenty of parking garages are available in our downtown districts or download the Passport Parking app to pay easily when sliding into a metered spot along one of our bustling streets. With walkable entertainment districts, we recommend parking for the day and enjoying Columbia’s usually sunny weather as you walk from spot to spot.

Check out garages near you on this map, or head to this link for in-depth descriptions of each garage location.

Innovista Parking offers convenient, hassle-free pre-pay event parking at 821 Park Street. You can efficiently claim your spot ahead of time for an easy-in, easy-out experience during the tournament events. Reserve your spot today here.