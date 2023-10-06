13 South Carolina women's soccer team defeats LSU 1-0

Freshman Reagan Schubach scored the only goal of the match as Carolina stays unbeaten in SEC play.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Freshman forward/midfielder Reagan Schubach recorded her sixth goal of the season as the 13th-ranked South Carolina women’s soccer team defeated LSU 1-0 Thursday night at Stone Stadium.

A sellout crowd of 5.780 watched the match, the fourth highest-attended game in program history.

The match was scoreless at halftime even after Carolina outshot the visitors 9-1.

Schubach would deliver the only goal of the match in the 55th minute as she send the ball into the upper left corner of the net.

South Carolina improves to 9-1-3, 3-0-2 in the SEC, while LSU is now 7-5-1, 2-3-0.