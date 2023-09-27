Rattler in the fun zone, the trigger man for the Gamecock offense continues to play at a high level

After an outstanding performance against Mississippi State, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is playing loose and the stats show it.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spencer Rattler has never been one to keep his emotions bottled up inside, but he appeared to be more demonstrative during Saturday's 37-30 win over Mississippi State.

Going 18-of-20 passing for 288 yards and three touchdowns could have had something to do with that. But clearly, Rattler is playing more relaxed and with greater freedom to do what he does best and the fast starts delivered by the USC offense in the first four games bare that out.