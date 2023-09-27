Rattler in the fun zone, the trigger man for the Gamecock offense continues to play at a high level

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spencer Rattler has never been one to keep his emotions bottled up inside, but he appeared to be more demonstrative during Saturday's 37-30 win over Mississippi State.
Going 18-of-20 passing for 288 yards and three touchdowns could have had something to do with that. But clearly, Rattler is playing more relaxed and with greater freedom to do what he does best and the fast starts delivered by the USC offense in the first four games bare that out.
The redshirt senior from Phoenix was honored this week as the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after that performance against the Bulldogs. In the 37-30 win over Mississippi State, Rattler completed his first 17 passes along with spearheading consecutive touchdown drivers of 98 and 99 yards.