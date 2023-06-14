USC won't play some key football rivals in 2024, but will gain some new ones

USC will face eight SEC teams, but not Florida, Georgia or Tennessee.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Gamecocks have learned which Southeastern Conference opponents they will face on the football field. And it's a schedule without a few familiar opponents but with one completely new one: Oklahoma.

The SEC released its conference schedule on Thursday. All teams schedules are getting a major overhaul because of the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, who left the Big 12. Because of the change, the SEC is throwing out the Eastern and Western Divisions; instead, the teams with the top two overall records will meet in the SEC Championship game.

The Gamecocks will host LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri and Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2024, and will travel to Alabama, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma. This is the first time USC has ever played the Sooners.

However, the Gamecocks will not play their traditional Eastern Division rivals Georgia, Florida or Tennessee. USC has played these teams every year since they joined the SEC in 1992.

Don't worry--yes, they will be playing arch-rival Clemson from the ACC as usual.

Dates and kickoff times will be announced later.

South Carolina previously announced its four 2024 non-conference opponents, which includes home games against Old Dominion (Aug. 31), Akron (Sept. 21) and Wofford (Nov. 23) and a road game at Clemson (Nov. 30).

2024 SEC Home Opponents:

LSU:

All-time series – LSU leads 19-2-1

In Columbia – LSU leads 5-1-1

Current streak – LSU has won 7 in a row

Last met – 2020 in Baton Rouge (LSU 52, SC 24)

Last met in Columbia – 2008 (LSU 24, SC 17)

Last South Carolina win – 1994 (SC 18, LSU 17 in Baton Rouge)

Last South Carolina win in Columbia – 1930 (SC 7, LSU 6)

Ole Miss:

All-time series – Ole Miss leads 9-8

In Columbia – Series tied 4-4

Current streak – Ole Miss has won 1 in a row

Last met – 2020 in Oxford (MISS 59, SC 42)

Last met in Columbia – 2009 (SC 16, MISS 10)

Last South Carolina win – 2018 (SC 48, MISS 44 in Oxford)

Missouri:

All-time series – Missouri leads 8-5

In Columbia, S.C. – Series tied 3-3

Current streak – Missouri has won 4 in a row

Last met – 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (MIZ 23, SC 10)

Last South Carolina win – 2018 in Columbia, S.C. (SC 37, MIZ 35)

Texas A&M:

All-time series – Texas A&M leads 8-1

In Columbia, S.C. – Texas A&M leads 4-1

Current streak – South Carolina has won 1 in a row

Last met – 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (SC 30, TAMU 24)

2024 SEC Road Opponents:

Alabama:

All-time series – Alabama leads 13-3

In Tuscaloosa – Alabama leads 8-1

Current streak – Alabama has won 1 in a row

Last met – 2019 in Columbia (ALA 47, SC 23)

Last met in Tuscaloosa – 2009 (ALA 20, SC 6)

Last South Carolina win – 2010 (SC 35, ALA 21)

Last South Carolina win in Tuscaloosa – 2004 (SC 20, ALA 3)

Kentucky:

All-time series – South Carolina leads 19-14-1

In Lexington – South Carolina leads 10-8

Current streak – South Carolina has won 1 in a row

Last met – 2022 in Lexington – (SC 24, UK 14)

Oklahoma:

Teams have never met

Vanderbilt:

All-time series – South Carolina leads 28-4

In Nashville – South Carolina leads 15-2

Current streak – South Carolina has won 14 in a row

Last met – 2022 in Nashville – (SC 38, VU 27)