Gamecock fans take a dip in USC fountain after USC wins championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It didn't take long for South Carolina Gamecocks fans to do what's become a championship tradition: jump into the campus fountain to celebrate the title.

The final buzzer had barely sounded on USC's 64-49 win over UConn Sunday before thousands of USC students---and presumably other Carolina fans--raced to the large fountain outside the Thomas Cooper Library.

The students leapt over railings and other obstacles to get to where they wanted to go. They took off their shoes, shirts, and began wading in the water.

News19 was there when it happened, and while many were screaming and yelling and were at times tough to understand, they all agreed: they were bursting at the seams to see the South Carolina women's team win the championship.

Similar scenes have played out in previous titles or championship runs, including the last title for the women and when the USC men made the Final Four.

The victory in Minneapolis gives the Gamecocks (35-2) their second national title in the last five years, more than any other team in that stretch.

For Dawn Staley, it's another mark on a illustrious career both as a player and a coach. A two-time Naismith Player of the Year at Virginia in College, she became an Olympics gold medal winner and a WNBA All-Star. After turning her hometown college of Temple into a contender, she came to USC.