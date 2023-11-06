Blythewood grad, NFL defensive back Justin Bethel hosts his annual 7 on 7 tournament

It has been a busy weekend for Justin Bethel with a Friday football camp for area youngsters followed by Saturday's 7 on 7 tournament for high school football teams.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — When Justin Bethel was looking for a name for his Youth Football Camp and 7 on 7 Gridiron Classic Tournament, "Beating All Odds' was more than appropriate.

Bethel did just that as he carved a most unique path to the NFL. He wasn't a star player at Blythewood High School and ended up at Presbyterian College.

After being invited to the NFL Combine, Justin was a sixth round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2021 NFL Draft. More than a decade later, Justin is about to enter his 12th season in the league and his second with the Miami Dolphins.

Over the weekend, Justin hosted his his "Beating All Odds Youth Football Camp" on Friday followed by a 7 on 7 tournament on Saturday featuring a number of Midlands high school football teams.