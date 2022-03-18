Another NFL star from the S.C. State pipeline?

Former S.C. State defensive back Decobie Durant had an idea of what Pro Day was going to. The reigning MEAC Defensive Player of the Year ran a blistering 4.38 40 at the combine. While he did not run a 40 at Pro Day, he went through plenty of drills as he looks to add to the Orangeburg pipeline to the NFL. Durant is a big reason why the Bulldogs won the Celebration Bowl in December at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But Durant figures his last game and his next game wil also be inside an NFL stadium.