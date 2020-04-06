Coaches will be allowed to return to NFL team facilities beginning Friday as the league continues preparation for training camps and its season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell told the 32 clubs that coaching staffs may work from team complexes starting Friday. Previously, only up to 75 people per day could be at the facilities, with coaches and healthy players barred.

All coaches will count toward the maximum number of club employees in the facility, but that number will be increased to 100. That's also subject to governmental regulations and implementation of health protocols developed by the NFL’s medical staff.