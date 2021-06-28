TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning have secured more than just back-to-back Stanley Cup victories-- they've marked their place in NHL history.
The Bolts beat the Canadiens in Game 5 of their best of seven Stanley Cup Final series, becoming one of nine teams to ever bring home back-to-back championship titles.
They're also the youngest franchise to complete the feat.
The elite list of consecutive champs dates back to professional hockey's 1955-1956 season and has continued to span several decades.
Here's the shortlist of teams and their records:
- Montréal Canadiens: The team has gone on a Stanley Cup-winning streak on several occasions but their longest record sits at five back-to-back victories.
- New York Islanders: While it’s been a while, the team won four Stanley Cups in a row in the 80s.
- Toronto Maple Leafs: The team has seen two separate championship streaks with three victories apiece.
- St. Louis Eagles: Secured back-to-back championships on one occasion from 1919-1921 seasons.
- Detroit Red Wings: The team has seen multiple victories across three different decades.
- Philadelphia Flyers: In the 1970s the team found themselves with a two-championship series under their belt.
- Edmonton Oilers: The team could have locked in four consecutive titles if it wasn’t for the 1985-1986 season.
- Pittsburg Penguins: Won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships from 2015-2017
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter